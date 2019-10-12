Hours of operation at a number of offices and institutions will be affected Monday by the observance of Indigenous Peoples Day:
• City and county nonemergency offices and many state government offices will be closed.
• Santa Fe public libraries and recreation centers will be closed, as will the Santa Fe Municipal Court and state District Court.
• Post offices will be closed and regular mail delivery suspended.
• Santa Fe Trails buses and the Santa Fe Ride Paratransit and Santa Fe Pickup shuttles will operate on a Saturday schedule.
• The North Central Regional Transit District’s Blue Buses will not be in service.
• Rail Runner Express passenger trains will operate on regular weekday schedule.
• Hours at some financial institutions will be affected, and many banks will be closed.
• Public schools in Santa Fe will be closed.
• City curbside trash and recycling collections will follow the regular schedule, and the Buckman Road Recycling and Transfer Station and the Caja del Rio Landfill will be open for normal hours. City curbside collection for commercial and residential recycling and solid waste will follow the regular schedule.
