Liam has retaken the mantle it held in 2014 as the top baby name in New Mexico, while Olivia has risen to take the crown for the top girl's baby name, according to a list released Thursday by the state Bureau of Vital Records and Health Statistics.
The agency has compiled the top 10 list for the past five years. The names come from applications for birth certificates in New Mexico from Jan. 1 to Dec. 16.
Olivia jumped from fourth to first place since last year. Some new names on the list are Abigail and Aria, knocking off Amelia and Mila from the 2018 list.
New additions for the boy's list were a little Old Testament with Ezra and Ezekiel beating out Benjamin and Julian.
Girls: Olivia, Ava, Sophia, Isabella, Mia, Emma, Abigail, Sofia, Camila and Aria.
Boys: Liam, Noah, Mateo, Elijah, Ezekiel, Sebastian, Daniel, Ezra, Logan and Isaiah.
