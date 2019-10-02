Parents across New Mexico are now able to access their children’s vaccination records without making a trip to the doctor.
The New Mexico Department of Health announced Wednesday it has launched VaxViewNM, an online public portal where families can view, save and print out children’s immunization records. The portal, VaxViewNM.org, is part of the New Mexico Statewide Immunization Information System, a way for health care providers to track vaccine data.
First-time visitors are required to enter the patient’s name, date of birth, gender and contact information. The system will then send the user a validation code by text message or email, and after entering the code, the user can open the records.
If information entered for a patient does not match what’s stored in the database, any records on the patient will not open. The department recommends users contact their health care providers to find out what records have been entered. Users also can mail in an updated contact form, available at nmhealth.org/about/phd/idb/imp/siis.