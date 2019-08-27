A two-vehicle crash on I-25 southbound near Cochiti Pueblo shut down southbound lanes for hours Tuesday morning as crews cleared the road, a state police spokesman said.
A pickup pulling a camper trailer and a BMW crashed at about 6:30 a.m. south of Exit 22 in Sandoval County, said Officer Dusty Francisco.
State police and the Sandoval County and Santa Fe County sheriff’s offices responded to the crash.
All southbound lanes were shut down until the vehicle and debris from the crash was removed at 10:18 a.m., Francisco said.
The pickup driver, Pascual Vazquez, 32, of Denver, showed signs of impairment and was arrested by state police and accused of DWI, driving without insurance and driving without tail lamps, Francisco said.
No injuries were reported.