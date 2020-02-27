More than 360 households on Santa Fe's south side were affected by a power outage Thursday afternoon caused by heavy winds, according to Public Service Company of New Mexico.
The outage, reported around 3:30 p.m., was caused by two power lines colliding due to wind, a PNM spokeswoman said.
Power was restored just before 5 p.m., the spokeswoman said.
The boundaries of the outage were north to Emblem Road, south to Soaring Eagle Lane, east to Autumn Leaf Lane and west to Cerrillos Road.
Taos planners deny Family Dollar permit
TAOS — The Taos County Planning and Zoning Commission has denied a special-use permit for a Family Dollar store in El Prado.
The commission voted unanimously Wednesday to deny the permit for the proposed store, which would have sat on more than an acre of land on a 7-acre lot near Millicent Rogers Road.
“Over the last several years, that land has slowly been developed,” said project agent Alex Abeyta.
Wednesday’s meeting was a continuation of a previous public hearing in which supporters and opponents offered input on the proposed Family Dollar.
Opponents said the building would not fit with the landscape and architecture of El Prado.
“We do want to see progress, but we want to see progress in the right direction,” said area resident Greg Trujillo.
Abeyta said the applicants plan to appeal the ruling to the County Commission.
