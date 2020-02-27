The Public Service Company of New Mexico said a power outage on Santa Fe's south side Thursday afternoon has left 363 people without electricity.
According to a PNM spokeswoman, the cause of the outage was unknown as of about 5 p.m.
Power was expected to be restored at about 6:30 p.m., the spokeswoman said.
The boundaries of the outage are north to Emblem Road, south to Soaring Eagle Lane, east to Autumn Leaf Lane and west to Cerrillos Road.
