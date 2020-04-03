Albuquerque-based Heritage Hotels & Resorts this week shut down the Hotel St. Francis, the last of its five downtown Santa Fe hotels to close.
Heritage had consolidated the guests at its other hotels at Hotel St. Francis on March 23 after closing Eldorado Hotel & Spa, Santa Fe’s largest hotel, the Inn and Spa at Loretto, Hotel Chimayó de Santa Fe and the Lodge at Santa Fe.
Downtown hotel room occupancy the past two weeks has been around 5 percent, several hoteliers have said.
A combined 900 downtown hotel rooms are now out of service following the closure of nine hotels; Hotel Santa Fe on March 18 became the first shuttered, followed a few days later by Inn on the Alameda.
The Rosewood Inn of the Anasazi closed Tuesday. Sendero Inn, the former Garrett’s Desert Inn, is also closed.
Downtown hotels that remain open include La Fonda on the Plaza, Inn of the Governors, Hilton Santa Fe Historic Plaza, Drury Plaza Hotel, La Posada de Santa Fe Resort and Spa, and Inn of the Five Graces.
