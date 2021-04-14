A feel-good Christmas film production for Lifetime Television has brought film industry jobs, excitement and a familiar face to the city.
Holiday in Santa Fe features Saved by the Bell star Mario Lopez.
The film, which will employ about 20 New Mexico crew members and 50 local actors, is directed by Jody Hahn and produced by Mark Roberts, according to a news release from the New Mexico Film Office.
Lopez was quoted in the statement praising Santa Fe. “Everyone has been terrific,” he said. “… I hope to come back and shoot here again soon.”
The movie is about a tightknit family that runs a business creating ornaments inspired by Mexican Christmas traditions. When the mother and business leader dies, siblings Tony (played by Lopez) and Magdalena (played by Aimee Garcia) must fight for the future of the company.
Jennifer LaBar Tapia, a film liaison for the Santa Fe Film Office, said she believes the movie will be one New Mexicans will look forward to watching — one that showcases Santa Fe’s history, culture, local artisans and musicians.
“We are grateful to Mario Lopez and Lifetime for bringing this project to our city, and we look forward to the end result,” Tapia said.
