A purse discovered by a creek bed in the Big Tesuque campground area off Hyde Park Road raised concerns someone had gone missing from a hiking trail Wednesday.

Instead, a hiker whose car was burglarized at the trailhead was reunited with the purse, Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office spokesman Juan Ríos said.

The person who found the purse notified U.S. Forest rangers, but the area was out of their jurisdiction. Ríos said the sheriff's office was called to assist.

The woman who owned the purse told deputies she had been hiking in the area earlier that day and returned to find her car broken into and her purse gone.

Parking areas near popular hiking trailheads are hot spots for car thieves, with many featuring signs warning motorists to hide or secure their belongings.

The Santa Fe Police Department and the sheriff's office have issued similar warnings in the past.

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.