A Hernandez man is accused of stabbing his half brother during a fight earlier this month.
The Rio Arriba County Sheriff's Office accused Ross Martinez, 50, with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, a third-degree felony.
According to a criminal complaint, the fight broke out Dec. 11 in front of a home on Rio Arriba County Road 140.
Joseph Martinez told deputies that Ross Martinez stabbed him on the left side of his body. When deputies arrived at the scene, they saw that Joseph Martinez's hands were covered in blood and he had blood on his stomach near his left ribs, the complaint states.
The fight started when Joseph Martinez went to his father's house to confront a handyman he believed had disrespected his father. When he arrived at the house, Ross Martinez told him to "cool it down" before taking a knife out of his jacket to scare his half-brother, according to the complaint.
"Joseph [Martinez] said ... that's when Ross [Martinez] struck him on the left side [of his] body," the complaint states.
The two men began wrestling on the ground, and Joseph Martinez tried to take the knife from his half-brother to stab him back, but Ross Martinez was able to get away, according to the complaint.
Maria Luisa Martinez, Ross Martinez's mother, told deputies her son was trying to protect her.
Although an Española ambulance came to the scene, both men refused to go to the hospital.
