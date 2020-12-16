A Hernández woman was arrested Monday after police said she fired a gun into a car, striking a man in the back of the neck.
A statement of probable cause filed in Rio Arriba County Magistrate Court says Beth Madrid, 29, faces charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, shooting at or from a motor vehicle and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
According to the statement, an Española police officer saw a car strike a median while making a turn onto Fairview Lane in Española.
When police approached the vehicle, the driver said her boyfriend had been shot in the neck and asked for an escort to the hospital, the statement said.
In an interview at the hospital, the man told officers he and his girlfriend had gone to a residence to see a friend and an argument broke out. While they were trying to leave, Madrid opened fire on their vehicle, the man said.
Officers found a bullet casing on the ground near the driveway of the home, matching the man's statement.
According to online court records, Madrid was charged earlier this year with two counts of driving while intoxicated and possession of a controlled substance. She also was charged with tampering with evidence.
Madrid is scheduled for a court hearing Friday on the conditions of her release.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.