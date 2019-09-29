A New Mexico Army National Guard helicopter may have located the crash site of a small plane that went down late last week in the Pecos Wilderness northeast of Santa Fe.
A New Mexico State Police spokesman said the chopper identified a crash site Sunday afternoon, but added, “It is not confirmed that this is the missing plane.”
Officer Dusty Francisco said search and rescue ground crews were attempting to make their way to the area Sunday evening.
Authorities have not identified the pilot and passenger from Colorado who were flying in the single-engine, four-seater plane that disappeared late Thursday after a stop to refuel at the Santa Fe Regional Airport.
New Mexico State Police said the plane took off from Santa Fe at 5:49 p.m. Thursday, and air traffic controllers lost radar contact with it shortly after, at 6:01 p.m. The plane’s emergency beacon pinged a mile south of Tererro, its last known location.