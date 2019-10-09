Hanks filming post-Civil War adventure in Santa Fe area

Actor Tom Hanks is making a movie in New Mexico.
The state film office announced Wednesday that News of the World, a post-Civil War adventure produced by Universal Pictures, has begun principal photography in and around Santa Fe.
The production will continue through November in the state and employ more than 200 New Mexico crew members and 25 New Mexico actors, the statement said.
The film, based on the bestselling novel by Paulette Jiles, features Hanks as a widower and war veteran who moves from town to town years after the war to share news stories. His journey leads him to a 10-year-old girl, raised by the Kiowa, who is being forcibly returned to live with her aunt and uncle. After his character agrees to deliver the child to her destination, the duo “face tremendous challenges of both human and natural forces as they search for a place that either can call home,” according to the news release.
Universal is slated to release the film in December 2020.
