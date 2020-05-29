A coalition of local organizations and individuals has created a program in which people may donate all or part of their federal stimulus payments to those who will not receive them — primarily undocumented families.

Under the umbrella of Santa Fe Mutual Aid, the groups have distributed $24,500 in donated stimulus funds to 31 individuals and families.

The federal government approved the relief payments as part of a package to address the financial challenges and loss of jobs brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Those who aren’t receiving a check are likely to be the hardest hit by this crisis, and they must be included in our communal care,” the aid group said in a news release.

Santa Fe Mutual Aid encourages anyone interested in the program to visit mutualista.org/sharemycheck-payment for more information.

General Assignment Reporter

Robert Nott

