Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Friday appointed Albuquerque attorney Shammara Haley Henderson to fill a vacancy on the New Mexico Court of Appeals.
An announcement from the Governor's Office said Henderson is the first African American to serve on the state appellate court.
Henderson earned her law degree from the University of New Mexico in 2007. She earned her undergraduate degree at American University in Washington, D.C.
She is a former assistant district attorney and onetime clerk for the late state Supreme Court Justice Charles Daniels, the announcement said.
Henderson is a previous recipient of the Outstanding Young Lawyer of the Year Award, presented by the State Bar of New Mexico.
The 10-member Court of Appeals reviews disputed rulings from state district courts and several administrative bodies. The pay is $140,000 a year.
Henderson was appointed to fill a vacancy created by the Jan. 31 retirement of M. Monica Zamora.
Henderson must be elected in the next general election to remain on the court.
