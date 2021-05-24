Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Monday ordered all flags lowered to half-staff in New Mexico to mourn an Artesia police officer killed Friday in a crash.
Cpl. Tom Frazier, 42, died after driving a pickup into the back of a tractor-trailer on U.S. 285 in southeastern New Mexico.
“My prayers are with the family, friends and Artesia Police Department colleagues of Detective Frazier,” the governor said in a statement. “While we are still learning the details, the incident is a tragic reminder of roadway dangers. And a reminder that we must recognize and appreciate the public service of the first responders all across our state working to keep our families and communities safe.”
Frazier served with the Artesia police for more than five years.
The order to lower flags to half-staff will run from Tuesday through sundown Thursday.
