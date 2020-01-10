Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Friday appointed Shannon Broderick Bulman to fill a judicial vacancy in the First Judicial District.
Bulman since 2017 has served as a domestic relations hearing officer in the First Judicial District, which includes Santa Fe, Rio Arriba and Los Alamos counties.
Bulman replaces Raymond Z. Ortiz, whose resignation was effective Dec. 31.
She is a 1989 graduate of the University of New Mexico College of Law and was admitted to the New Mexico Bar Association the same year.
She was a Santa Fe County probate judge, a part-time elected position, from 2015-17, while also continuing her private legal practice.
