The New Mexico Supreme Court has directed Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and other state officials to respond to a recent petition from prisoner advocates seeking an emergency order for the release of about 30 percent of state prisoners to guard against a potentially deadly outbreak of COVID-19.
State Corrections Secretary Alisha Tafoya Lucero and Probation and Parole Director Melanie Martinez — who also are named in the petition filed Tuesday by the New Mexico Law Offices of the Public Defender, the New Mexico Criminal Defense Lawyers Association and the American Civil Liberties Union of New Mexico — also are directed to respond.
The court set a May 4 hearing on the petition.
The advocates argue in the petition that inmates are at a high risk of contracting the disease because of their inability to practice social distancing and lack of access to soap for increased personal hygiene.
An outbreak in a closed facility could spread rapidly, the petitioners say, endangering the lives of inmates and staff and putting more pressure on community medical resources.
Lujan Grisham declined to comment on the petition when it was filed Tuesday.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.