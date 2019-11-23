Governor appoints Taos County magistrate to 8th Judicial District Court

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham this week appointed Taos County Magistrate Jeff Shannon to fill a vacancy on the 8th Judicial District Court bench left by Judge Jeff McElroy, who retired Oct. 31.
Tripp Stelnicki, a spokesman for the Governor’s Office, confirmed Shannon’s appointment Thursday evening.
Shannon, a graduate of the University of New Mexico School of Law, was first elected Magistrate Court judge in 2012. He most recently won reelection in 2018 after running on a platform that emphasized fair treatment, thorough background checks, and taking a hard line on drunken driving and child abuse cases.
Lujan Grisham’s appointment of Shannon now requires another, as his seat in Magistrate Court also will have to be filled.
