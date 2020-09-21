A Glorieta man died in a rollover crash Sunday night west of Santa Rosa, according to a New Mexico State Police news release.
Bernardo Garcia , 66, was driving a 2004 GMC truck westbound on Interstate 40 at about 8 p.m. when the vehicle left the onramp at Exit 256 and rolled. He sustained fatal injuries and pronounced dead on the scene.
The cause of the crash is unknown, the news release said.
Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the accident and Garcia appears to have been wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.
