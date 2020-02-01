Gas was restored early Saturday for residents of a south-side mobile home park off Airport Road, which had been without the power source since Thursday morning.
A resident of the 349-home Country Club Gardens Mobile Home Park sent a text message to The New Mexican around 1:30 a.m., saying gas was restored.
New Mexico Gas Co. spokesman Tim Korte confirmed service.
"Country Club [Gardens] Mobile Home Park has made all necessary repairs and passed inspection," Korte said. "The master meter has been turned on and service is being restored" Saturday.
A crew struck a waterline early Thursday while shutting off the mobile home park's natural gas because of a leak, according to New Mexico Gas Co. While water was restored, residents went without gas at least one night with below-freezing temperatures.
Terry Tanner, manager of the mobile home park, said the natural gas leak was from loose pipe fittings.
