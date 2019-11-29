GALLUP — Authorities have reported a man was found dead in Gallup, marking the third open-field death police responded to this month.
The Gallup Independent reported Thursday that two people walking in the area discovered the body Tuesday and stood by until Gallup police arrived.
Police Capt. Erin Toadlena-Pablo says the body appears to be that of a Native American man, but he has yet to be identified.
Police say two other bodies were discovered this month. Toadlena-Pablo says her cousin, 45-year-old John Toadlena, was identified after his body was found Nov. 2.
Authorities say the other person was discovered Nov. 10 but the release of his name is pending until family is notified.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.