Nine former employees of Furr’s Fresh Buffet in Santa Fe filed a complaint April 8 with the New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions alleging the restaurant failed to issue final paychecks to nearly 40 workers when it closed March 18 due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The immigrant advocacy organization Somos Un Pueblo Unido said the workers were not paid a combined $5,562. The amounts owed to each worker are in the range of $600 to $750, the group said.
The Furr’s corporate office did not respond to calls for comment.
The Department of Workforce Solutions is investigating the case, said Andrea Christman from the agency’s Office of General Counsel.
“We are in contact with the employer, both the local site and corporate,” Christman said in an email. “We are experiencing heavy volume right now. We are working wage claims in the order that they are received. I could not estimate the amount of time until resolution.”
Said Marcela Díaz, executive director of Somos Un Pueblo Unido, which issued a news release about the wage claim: “We hope there is a way to get them these lost wages in a fast fashion.”
“This caught us off guard,” former Furr’s employee Carmen García said in the news release. “I couldn’t pay my rent this month, and my landlord is demanding at least half. Some of us have had to ask for loans from family and friends to cover basic needs.”
“While many of our co-workers are scared of retaliation and not getting rehired if Furr’s reopens, we feel like we have no choice,” said María Mayela Gutiérrez, another former Furr’s worker.
Furr’s is owned by Food Management Partners. It was established in Hobbs in 1946 and expanded to Texas and numerous nearby states. It had 54 stores in 2003, but it has been shedding restaurants since then and now has only 20.
