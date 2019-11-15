ROSWELL — U.S. Attorney John C. Anderson has announced the appointment of a full-time assistant U.S. attorney to be stationed permanently in Roswell.
Anderson said the move will help his office serve southeastern New Mexico and enhance its partnerships with federal, state, local and tribal law enforcement agencies in the region.
Officials from the FBI, U.S. Marshals Service, Drug Enforcement Administration and others joined Anderson in making the announcement Thursday at the offices of the Roswell Police Department.
The federal agencies routinely work with the U.S. Attorney’s Office to investigate and prosecute a wide variety of federal criminal activity.
