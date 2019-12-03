CABO SAN LUCAS, Mexico — Mexican authorities said Tuesday they found two young brothers allegedly taken from a Las Cruce day care by their father, and arrested the man.
Police in Cabo San Lucas said in a statement that 52-year-old Clarence Michael Ransom was found at a hotel room in the Baja California Sur resort city before dawn along with 3-year-old son Maverick and 4-year-old Orion. A woman had reported disturbances at the room.
The statement said Ransom became aggressive when police arrived, and he was detained. Officers then sought information from the local U.S. consulate and determined he had an outstanding arrest warrant for allegedly taking the boys from the country without their mother’s permission.
The children were being cared for by Mexican authorities. They had last been seen Oct. 8 when their father picked them up at the day care, according to New Mexico authorities, who asked the public for help find the three.
Las Cruces police said at the time that a nationwide arrest warrant had been issued for the elder Ransom on charges of failing to register as a sex offender and noncompliance with a custodial agreement.
Cabo San Lucas police said he had been convicted in 1991 of sexually abusing a minor.
