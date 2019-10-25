LAS CRUCES — A New Mexico judge dismissed multiple charges against a former county manager suspected of misusing county funds and materials.
Las Cruces Sun-News reported Thursday that four felony fraud charges stemming from a 2017 investigation into former Luna County manager Ira Pearson were dropped.
Authorities say the charges included making or permitting a false public voucher and tampering with evidence.
Authorities say a 2018 criminal complaint suspected Pearson and three other officials used county funds for work at Pearson’s personal residence on county time. All but one criminal case has been dropped.
Pearson’s attorney, Jess Lilley, says the judge agreed there was not enough evidence for the case to go to even go to a jury.
Deputy District Attorney Armand Velez did not immediately respond for comment.
