The drunken driving case of state Sen. Richard Martinez was reassigned to a fourth district judge this week after another recusal.
Martinez, D-Española, was charged June 28 with aggravated DWI and reckless driving after he was accused of rear-ending with his Mercedes SUV a Jeep stopped at a red light at an Española intersection.
The 66-year-old senator refused a breath-alcohol test and failed field sobriety tests, police said. He admitted he had been drinking.
In addition to three county magistrates who initially recused themselves from Martinez’s case, attorneys from both sides — the state Attorney General’s Office and Martinez’s attorney David Foster — preemptively excused district judges Jason Lidyard of Rio Arriba County and Mary Marlowe Sommer of Santa Fe County earlier this month.
On Tuesday, District Judge T. Glenn Ellington of Santa Fe County recused himself from the case, citing “other good cause” in a court filing.
Martinez’s case was reassigned to District Judge Matthew J. Wilson of Santa Fe County the same day, court records show.
Martinez’s trial, which had been scheduled for jury selection Dec. 3, has since been postponed. A new date has not yet been set.