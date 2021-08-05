In brief
Four vehicles crash
south of Santa Fe on I-25
A four-vehicle crash Thursday on Interstate 25, south of Santa Fe, sent two people to the hospital, said Dusty Francisco, a spokesman for New Mexico State Police.
The crash occurred around 4:10 p.m. near La Cienega, and the extent of the injuries was not known, Francisco said.
Officers were still investigating what caused the crash.
No Navajo COVID-19 deaths for 5th day in row
WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — The Navajo Nation on Thursday reported 43 new COVID-19 cases, but no additional deaths for the fifth consecutive day.
The latest numbers released by tribal health officials pushed the total number of coronavirus cases to 31,529 since the pandemic began more than a year ago.
The known death toll remains at 1,377.
Virgin Galactic restarts space-trip sales at $450K
The ticket window is open again for space flights at Virgin Galactic, with prices starting at $450,000 a seat.
The space-tourism company said Thursday it is making progress toward beginning revenue flights next year. It will sell single seats, package deals and entire flights.
Virgin Galactic announced the offerings as it reported Thursday that it lost $94 million in the second quarter on soaring costs for overhead and sales. The company posted revenue of $571,000, barely enough to cover one seat on a future flight.
Wildfire decimates California town
GREENVILLE, Calif. — A 3-week-old wildfire engulfed a Northern California mountain town, leveling most of its historic downtown and leaving blocks of homes in ashes as crews braced for another run of flames Thursday amid dangerous weather.
The Dixie Fire, swollen by dry vegetation and 40 mph gusts, raged through the northern Sierra Nevada community of Greenville on Wednesday. A gas station, church, hotel, museum and bar were among the fixtures gutted in the town dating back to California’s gold rush era where some wooden buildings were more than 100 years old.
California: Health workers must get vaccine
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California will require all of its roughly 2.2 million health care workers and long term care workers to be fully vaccinated by Sept. 30 as the nation’s most populous state is losing ground in the battle against new infections of a more dangerous coronavirus variant.
The order, issued Thursday by the California Department of Public Health, is different than what Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom said last month when he announced health care workers would have the choice of either getting vaccinated or submitting to weekly testing.
Staff and wire reports
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.