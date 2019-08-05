State police said Monday they are investigating a rollover crash in Guadalupe County that killed four passengers from Chicago on Saturday.
The incident on U.S. 54, north of Vaughn, in east-central New Mexico, killed 17-year-old Daniel Salazar, 10-year-old Natalie Salazar, 69-year-old Ramon Morales and 41-year-old Francisco Salazar, the release said.
The driver, 39-year-old Mayda Salazar, and two unidentified passengers — a 15-year-old male and a 21-year-old female — sustained injuries and were transported to a nearby hospital, the statement said. They were all also from Chicago.
Investigation thus far indicates the 2005 Nissan Armada was traveling south on U.S. 54, when the SUV crossed the center line into the northbound lane, then swerved back into the southbound lane, flipped and rolled, police reported.
Of the seven people in the car, all except the driver, who apparently was the only one wearing a seatbelt, were ejected, police said.