The League of Women Voters of Santa Fe County will hold a public forum for the five candidates running for seats on the Santa Fe Board of Education from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Higher Education Center, 1950 Siringo Road.
In District 1 on the city’s east side, incumbent Steven Carrillo faces a challenge from Carmen Gonzales, a former vice president at Santa Fe Community College.
In District 2, Maureen Cashmon’s decision to step down after one term opened up a race between 39-year-old Sarah Boses, a Santa Fe High graduate and oncology nurse, and 72-year-old John Triolo, a retired California public schools superintendent who is on the board of The MASTERS Program, a New Mexico charter school based at Santa Fe Community College.
Rudy Garcia, who represents District 4 on the city’s south side and also is a Santa Fe County commissioner, is running unopposed.
All five candidates are expected to be at the forum.
