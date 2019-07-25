The main pool at the Fort Marcy Recreation Center just north of downtown Santa Fe will be closed over the weekend to allow city crews to repair a leak in a smaller adjacent pool for toddlers.
Facilities Division Director Michael Rodriguez said Thursday the main pool can’t remain open during the repair work.
“The leak is not in the [toddler] pool,” he said. “It’s in the piping to the pool, so they have to chop through the concrete to get to the leak, and so it’s going to be a bigger deal than just some little work inside the pool.”
While the pool area will be closed Saturday and Sunday, Rodriguez said the rest of the facility, including the weight room and gym, will remain open.