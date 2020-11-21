Hanna Skandera, the controversial former head of the state Public Education Department, will head the Daniels Fund, a private charitable foundation that provides scholarship money to students in four states, including New Mexico.
Skandera will become president and CEO of the Denver-based organization Dec. 15, the Daniels Fund said in a news release.
Skandera, who served as the public education secretary under former Gov. Susana Martinez, was criticized by teachers' unions and school superintendents for what they said was an overreliance on standardized testing to measure student success, and for tying scores to teachers' evaluations. They also questioned her knowledge about the work of schools, since she had relatively little experience in the classroom.
Skandera left the Martinez administration in 2017. She is a member of the Daniels Fund board of directors.
