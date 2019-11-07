ALBUQUERQUE — A former Albuquerque police officer accused of pushing a handcuffed suspect’s head into the wall of a cell has pleaded no contest to a battery charge.
John Hill entered the plea Thursday in connection with a Feb. 17 incident involving a man accused of causing a disturbance at a church.
The incident prompted a Police Department investigation that led to Hill being fired.
The Albuquerque Journal reported that Hill will be placed on unsupervised probation for six months and be eligible to eventually have the conviction dismissed.
Hill must also pay $50 in victim restitution and perform 40 hours of community service.
