When twin sisters Bernette Jarvis and Beverly Ireland left their small farming community in Minnesota as teenagers to drive to Santa Fe in the summer of 1955, they had no idea what they would encounter or where they would work. But by that winter, the young women had landed jobs as Harvey Girls at La Fonda on the Plaza. Soon, they were serving breakfast and lunch to state legislators, movie stars and regular folks.
From 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, the sisters will take part in a meet-and-greet with the public in a reception hosted by Santa Fe Antiques, 1006 Marquez Place. Refreshments will be served.
An array of other events related to the Harvey Girls and Harvey Houses, including talks and art presentations, will take place over the weekend in Santa Fe, Lamy and Las Vegas, N.M., as part of a Fred Harvey History Weekend.
Visit www.museumfoundation.org/fred-harvey-weekend for more details and a schedule of events.
