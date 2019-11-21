Santa Fe National Forest officials said they plan to carry out prescribed burns in early December in Hyde Park and Pacheco Canyon to remove woody debris and other fuels.
Up to 290 acres will be treated in the pile burns. The 140-acre Hyde Park burn will be near Black Canyon Campground off N.M. 475, and the 150-acre Pacheco Canyon burn will be off Forest Road 102 east of Tesuque Pueblo.
Smoke from the burns is expected to be visible in Santa Fe, Tesuque, Nambé, Los Alamos, Pojoaque and the Interstate 25 and U.S. 84/285 corridors.
The prescribed burns could be done as early as Dec. 5 if conditions remain favorable, forest officials said.
