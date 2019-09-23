The drunken-driving case of state Sen. Richard Martinez, D-Ojo Caliente, has been assigned to an eighth state District Court judge after seven others were either excused by attorneys or recused from the case, court records show.
Judge Francis Mathew, a civil court judge in the First Judicial District in Santa Fe, received the case Friday after the recusal of Judge Maria Sanchez-Gagne. Many of those who recused cited prior contacts or relationships with the longtime senator and former magistrate judge.
Martinez, 66, is charged with aggravated DWI and reckless driving in a June 28 crash in Española. The case is being prosecuted by the state Attorney General’s Office.
Sanchez-Gagne, a former assistant attorney general and former assistant district attorney from Santa Fe, is a family court judge. She did not specify a reason for her recusal, citing “other good cause” in a court filing.
The court has set a pretrial hearing date for Martinez’s case of Oct. 7.