Flights at Santa Fe airport delayed after aircraft disabled

Flights at Santa Fe Regional Airport were briefly delayed Thursday morning after a private, single-engine plane became disabled after landing, officials said.
The two people aboard the aircraft were uninjured in the incident, which happened between 9:30 and 9:45 a.m., according to airport Operations Manager John Dickinson.
Dickinson added “there wasn’t significant damage” to the plane.
The aircraft spun around on the runway after the pilot lost directional control during the landing, FAA spokesman Lynn Lunsford said.
Dickinson said the aircraft came to rest at the intersection of the airport’s three runways and could not move.
The plan was towed from and flights resumed just before 11:30 a.m., Dickinson said.