Condé Nast Traveler readers like Inn on the Alameda more than any other Santa Fe hotel, and they like Santa Fe hotels more than those in any other city in New Mexico, Arizona and Colorado, with five ranking among the top 20.
The 33rd annual Condé Nast Traveler 2020 Readers’ Choice Awards, released Tuesday, also rank Santa Fe No. 2 in the Best Small Cities in the U.S. (population less than 250,000) behind Charleston, S.C. The two cities paired up in the same order last year.
Readers also chose Ten Thousand Waves as No. 18 among the Top 20 Destination Spa Resorts in the U.S.
Inn on the Alameda ranked No. 3 among the Top 20 hotels in the West.
Hotel Santa Fe ranked No. 7 in the region, while Inn of the Five Graces was No. 11, Las Palomas Hotel was No. 14 and Rosewood Inn of the Anasazi was No. 19.
“It just keeps doing a great job all the time,” said Randy Randall, executive director of Tourism Santa Fe, the city's convention and visitors bureau, referring to Inn on the Alameda. “It’s quiet. That why people love it.”
Inn on the Alameda owner Joe Schepps said, “People really notice the fact that it is one of the few remaining family-operated hotels. We are mostly operated by people who have been here for decades."
Santa Fe had 2.6 million visitors in 2019, resulting in $12.8 million in lodgers tax collections and a direct economic impact of $750 million, according to Tourism Santa Fe.
