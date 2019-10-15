Firefighters responded quickly to contain a diesel fuel spill Tuesday afternoon at a Santa Fe Allsup’s convenience store and gas station.
At about 1:35 p.m. a fuel truck driver reported a leak from his truck at the station at 1899 St. Michael’s Drive, Santa Fe Fire Department Battalion Chief Freddie Martinez said.
“Our response was very rapid,” Martinez said, noting the department has a station nearby off Cerrillos Road. Hazmat teams were able to contain the leak from the truck to between 50 and 70 gallons.
“It’s pretty big, actually, for a diesel spill,” Martinez said.
The leak was initially thought to be coming from the truck’s storage tank, but it was discovered that the truck’s own fuel tank had been punctured when the driver drove over a metal panel at the station that popped up and hit the tank, Martinez said.
The spill was contained to the parking lot of the gas station. No injuries were reported.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.