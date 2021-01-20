The Santa Fe Police Department was alerted to a suspicious item in a parking lot near Paseo de Peralta and Acequia Madre while assisting New Mexico State Police with security detail around the Roundhouse on Wednesday, according to a news release.
Paseo de Peralta was closed for more than an hour from Don Gaspar Avenue to East DeVargas Street, and residents in the area were asked to shelter in place while the suspicious item was being examined.
"Ultimately it was a fire extinguisher left unattended in a parking lot," Deputy Chief Paul Joye said. "That's pretty unusual, so we had good reason to be cautious."
Police reopened Paseo de Peralta just after 4 p.m.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.