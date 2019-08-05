The city Finance Committee postponed a request Monday to write off nearly $270,000 in unpaid parking debt.
The postponement came after City Councilor Signe Lindell questioned whether city councilors had the authority to write off the unpaid parking permit invoices because the request includes fee waivers for special events.
“I don’t think that the governing body has the authority to waive fees,” Lindell said. “It’s not my opinion that we can stand up and waive fees for the city anymore than I could waive someone’s water fees.”
Most of the debt is from invoices between 1999 and 2016, according to a memo from Parking Division Director Noel Correia, who also wrote that it includes invoices from 2017 and 2018 “that were fees billed to some special events that were waived by the governing body.”
City Councilor Roman “Tiger” Abeyta, the committee chairman, said he preferred to postpone the matter, if it wasn’t time sensitive, to get an opinion from the City Attorney’s Office “so that we know that we indeed are acting within our authority.”