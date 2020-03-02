A proposal that would prohibit the use of a trolley system to restrain dogs in Santa Fe sailed through the city Finance Committee on Monday.
"The elimination of chaining, tethering and trolley use makes our ordinance the same as that of Santa Fe County," City Councilor Signe Lindell, the lead sponsor, said in a recent email.
The committee initially approved the proposal without discussion but then brought it back to include an amendment that would make the ordinance effective 120 days after its passage if it's approved by the full City Council, which will consider it during a public hearing March 11.
The 120 days would give the city time to "do some education, some time to help some folks if they need assistance in meeting what the new proposed ordinance calls for," Lindell said.
The proposal also establishes guidelines for the care of dogs in extreme weather and allows Animal Services officers to enter private property but not a private residence to apprehend an animal in "imminent danger of harm," among other things.
