GALLUP — A felon who admitted to breaking into a Gallup business and stealing less than $20 has been sentenced to four years in prison.

The Gallup Independent reported that Chad Gonzales was sentenced Friday after pleading guilty to nonresidential burglary and confessing that he stole $18.90.

Authoritiesfound Gonzales through DNA samples after he cut himself during the break-in.

The 37-year-old Gonzales entered into the repeat offender plea agreement, admitting that he was convicted of possession of a controlled substance in February 2012 and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in February 2015.

Under the plea agreement, the prosecution dropped charges of larceny and criminal damage to property.

