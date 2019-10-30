GALLUP — A felon who admitted to breaking into a Gallup business and stealing less than $20 has been sentenced to four years in prison.
The Gallup Independent reported that Chad Gonzales was sentenced Friday after pleading guilty to nonresidential burglary and confessing that he stole $18.90.
Authoritiesfound Gonzales through DNA samples after he cut himself during the break-in.
The 37-year-old Gonzales entered into the repeat offender plea agreement, admitting that he was convicted of possession of a controlled substance in February 2012 and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in February 2015.
Under the plea agreement, the prosecution dropped charges of larceny and criminal damage to property.
