LOVING — A multimillion-dollar transportation project in southeastern New Mexico will get a boost through a federal grant program aimed at repairing, rebuilding and revitalizing significant infrastructure projects across the country.
The U.S. Transportation Department announced the grant winners Tuesday. They include the U.S. 285 safety and resiliency project in the Permian Basin, where an oil boom has resulted in increased traffic.
Officials said the estimated cost of the project is $115 million. The grant is worth $12.5 million.
The criteria that federal officials looked at in awarding the competitive grants included safety, economic competitiveness, quality of life, environmental sustainability, innovation and the range of partners involved.
In all, the Trump administration is investing $900 million in infrastructure through the grant program. The funding was awarded to 55 projects in 35 states.
