A second Wells Fargo bank has been robbed in Santa Fe this week, according to city police and the FBI.
Following a robbery of the Wells Fargo at 502 N. Guadalupe St. around 1:20 p.m. Tuesday, the Wells Fargo at 545 W. Cordova Road was robbed just after 2:20 p.m. Thursday.
Investigators did not have enough information to determine whether the two crimes were connected. FBI spokesman Frank Fisher said no weapon was used in Tuesday’s incident. He wasn’t sure whether Thursday’s robber was armed.
Santa Fe police Deputy Chief Paul Joye said no one was hurt in Thursday’s incident, and he wasn’t certain how much cash was taken.
No arrests have been made in either robbery.
Fisher said surveillance images showed a man with short hair wearing a blue jacket robbing the Wells Fargo on Cordova Road.
The FBI described the man who robbed the Guadalupe Street bank branch as being in his 40s, about 5-foot-8, with a medium build and short, black hair. He was wearing a black baseball cap, a long-sleeved black shirt and dark denim pants.
He handed the teller a note and escaped on foot after taking $883 in cash, authorities said.
The FBI is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in either incident. Anyone with information can contact the FBI at 505-889-1300 or submit tips online at tips.fbi.gov.