The FBI is searching for a man who robbed the Wells Fargo bank at De Vargas Center mall on Guadalupe Street on Friday, according to a news release.
Just after 2 p.m, Santa Fe police began investigating the armed robbery, in which a suspect presented a teller with a note that stated he had a gun and wanted an undisclosed amount of money, according to a police report.
The teller told police she reached into her top cash drawer and handed him the cash, before the suspect grabbed the note he’d written and exited the bank, the report said.
The investigation has since been handed over to the FBI, Santa Fe Police Department spokesman Greg Gurule said.
The suspect is described as a white male in his early 30s, approximately 5-foot-10 with a short beard and possibly short, dark blonde hair. At the time of the robbery, he wore a gray hat, a stained gray T-shirt, jeans and brown sunglasses, and carried a small bag that hung from his shoulder, according to the news release.
The FBI has requested that anyone with information call 505-889-1300. A reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect is being offered.