FBI offers reward for tips after Santa Fe bank robbery

The FBI has announced a reward for information in a bank robbery Tuesday at Santa Fe’s DeVargas Center.
The robbery took place at 1:23 p.m. at the Wells Fargo at 502 N. Guadalupe St., the agency said in a news release.
The bank robber was described as a man in his 40s, about 5-foot-8, with a medium build and short black hair. He wore a black baseball cap, a long-sleeved black shirt and dark denim pants.
According to the FBI, the man entered the bank and gave a demand note to the teller, who gave him an undisclosed amount of money. The man then left and was seen walking west from the bank.
The FBI is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the man’s arrest and conviction. Anyone with information can contact the FBI at 505-889-1300 or send online tips to tips.fbi.gov.