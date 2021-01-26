Family members of a woman who was shot to death in November in San Ildefonso Pueblo are suing the family of her suspected killer, who also is deceased.
Kathleen Jaramillo-Vigil's adult daughter and son filed a wrongful-death complaint Friday in state District Court, seeking to prevent the heirs of Leonard Francis Kieren from liquidating his estate before they can attempt to collect damages for the role Kieren was accused of playing in their mother's death.
Kieren was killed in a shootout with FBI investigators days after Jaramillo-Vigil's death, the federal agency said.
The Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office sought a search warrant for Kieren in late November after he called 911 to report he had shot Jaramillo in the head, according to an affidavit for an arrest warrant.
When officers arrived at the residence in San Ildefonso, the affidavit said, Kieren was gone. Cellphone records showed his phone was in Arizona, where several friends told investigators he had family.
The FBI Violent Crimes Task force attempted to arrest Kieren on Dec. 4 in Tonopah, Ariz., but the agency said Kieren fired at its investigators, who returned fire, killing him.
