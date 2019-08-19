A former Los Alamos National Laboratory employee is asking a federal judge to overturn the U.S. Department of Labor’s refusal to pay for his treatment for depression, saying it should be covered because his mental condition is related to a cancer that was approved as a covered condition.
Ronald A. Chavez worked at the nuclear weapons lab from 1988 to 2002, according to his petition in U.S. District Court, and was diagnosed with b-cell lymphoma in 2005.
The Department of Labor originally declined to cover his medical bills, according to his petition, but he survived cancer and the agency “belatedly” offered him coverage in 2013 after finding a “casual link” between his illness and his “exposure to a toxic substance.”
Chavez says in his petition that he was later denied coverage for treatment of his depression because there was no evidence it was “related to documented physical dysfunction of the nervous system,” despite a previous finding that his depression was a result of his treatment for his covered illness.
Neither Chavez nor this attorney could be reached for comment Monday, but his petition says Chavez suffered loss of taste and smell and had some facial disfigurement as a result of his treatment for cancer.
The Department of Labor did not respond to an email seeking comment.