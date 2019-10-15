Dr. Martin Hickey, a former chief executive officer of Loveless Health Systems, is running for the state Senate seat in northeastern Albuquerque held by Senate Republican Whip Bill Payne.
Hickey, who describes himself as a “moderate Democrat,” said he’d work for primary care and behavioral health services “to create healthy and smart habits,” high quality and universal early childhood education and better-paying jobs.
He founded New Mexico Health Connections and has served as chief executive officer of True Health New Mexico. He’s also taught at the University of New Mexico Medical Center, helped provide medical services on the Navajo Nation, and set up the first rural clinics for the Veterans Administration in New Mexico.
Another Democrat, Rebecca “Puck” Stair, a former teacher who works as a location manager in the film industry, has also announced she is running in District 20.
Payne, a lawyer and a retired rear admiral in the U.S. Navy, was elected to the Senate in 1996.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.